Sheffield man pleads guilty to tobacco related offences

A Sheffield man has pleaded guilty to a number of tobacco and trade mark related offences.

Andrew Marsden, of Circle Close, Manor, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 25.

This was following a warrant executed at Circle Close on April 26 this year, by trading standards and the Manor and Arbourthorne neighbourhood policing team.

READ MORE: Travelling gang sentenced to more than 35 years

Marsden was fined £600, and ordered to pay costs of £350 and a £60 victim surcharge.

The court also ordered forfeiture and destruction of all seized tobacco, which had an estimated street value of £3,500.

READ MORE: Armed police raid Sheffield property