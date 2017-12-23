Sheffield man makes incredibly generous Christmas Eve gesture to 'make the world a nicer place'

Have your say

They say Christmas is a time of giving and one Sheffield man is certainly living up to that expression.

With many people travelling to visit loved ones on Christmas Eve, space in the car can often get cramped.

Families lugging Chirstmas presents or the traditional spare dining chairs means that some items may get left behind.

But Rob Bowring is determined not to let that happen this year.

The generous Sheffield man, and pickup truck owner, is offering his services to make sure everything, and everyone, gets where they need to go this Christmas.

He posted on Facebook: "I know money is tight this time of year especially for elderly folk & single parents so tomorrow I am offering my services.

"I own a Mitsubishi pickup truck & if anyone needs anything heavy i.e kids bikes/Xmas dining table or chairs picking up from anywhere in Sheffield area pls msg me.

"****ITS FREE****

"Merry Christmas. If we all help each other the world will be a nicer place ❤️❤️."

Rob's generous offer has already been shared more than 50 times with many people quick to praise his actions.

Vicky Goddard said: "What a nice thing to do Rob x"

Suzanne Oates said: "That's a really kind thing to offer. True Christmas spirit x"

Maria Moore said: "Bless ya Rob what a lovely thing to do x"

Hayley Louise Savage said: "What a wonderful thing to do Rob."