Sheffield man locked up for threatening teenagers with knife during street robbery

A Sheffield man has been jailed for threatening a teenage girl and boy with a knife during a street robbery.

Meeshack Menzies, aged 23, was jailed for six and a half years after being found guilty of robbery, attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon following a trial.

Meeshack Menzies

Menzies, of Braemore Road, Hillsborough, targeted his victims - a girl aged 16 and her 17-year-old boyfriend - in Eastern Drive, Arbourthorne, in May.

The boy was threatened with a knife while Menzies demanded his valuables before he turned his attention to the girl, who he knocked to the ground.

He forced her to hand over her necklace and bracelet before he fled the scene.

DC Yvonne Fairbrother said: “Menzies' victims have suffered a great deal of distress due to his actions.



"I hope this sentence will go some way to helping them recover from the ordeal in the knowledge that Menzies will be in custody for a substantial period.



"Menzies thought he could evade police but that ultimately, offenders will always be brought to justice."