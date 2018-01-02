Sheffield man jailed over sexual messages sent to city teenager

A Sheffield man has been jailed for nearly three years for sending sexually inappropriate messages to a teenage girl.

Liam Lyndon Devere, formerly of Greystones Road, was sentenced after pleading guilty to causing or inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15-years-old to engage in sexual activity.

The 28-year-old was prosecuted despite a lack of statements from his victim.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Devere sent his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sexually explicit messages in a bid to commit sexual offences against her.

Detective Constable Mark Spencer said: "This investigation was particularly complex as we pursued a prosecution against Devere without statements from the victim.

"Child abuse is a horrific crime that can have a devastating impact upon its victims and in some instances, victims are unable to engage with a criminal investigation as their experiences have been too traumatic and emotionally distressing.

"This does not deter us from prosecuting individuals that commit this awful crime however, and the evidence on Devere’s digital devices was strong enough to secure this conviction. As a result, he is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm.

"I truly hope that this successful conviction offers some comfort to his victim and that she is able to begin her journey towards recovery."