A Sheffield man has been jailed for two years and eight months over a ‘vicious’ attack which left his victim with a broken jaw.

Daniel Cain, aged 28, of Langsett Road North, was sentenced after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm following a trial Sheffield Crown Court.

Daniel Cain

Jurors heard how he was a passenger in a car which was speeding along Owlerton Green in Sheffield last February when a passer-by called for the vehicle to slow down.

Cain responded by getting out of the car and punching the man in the face – breaking his jaw.

South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a ‘vicious assault’.

He was recognised by his victim and a witness at the scene.

DC Matt Welsh, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This incident has had a profound effect on the victim. They are still receiving treatment for their injuries a year on.

“If that was not distressing enough, Cain could not even take responsibility for his actions and put his victim through a trial.

“I am satisfied with the result and I would like to commend the victim for their bravery following what was a horrible and violent attack.”