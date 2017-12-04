Sheffield man jailed for indecent assaults on girl aged six

A man has been jailed for 13 years for a string of indecent assaults on a girl, including some when she was just six years old.

Raymond Stuart Fidler, aged 65, of Bowfield Court, Sheffield Lane Top, was found guilty after a trial of 16 offences dating back to the 1980s.

Detective Constable Steve Evans said: “Fidler was not remorseful in any way and he thoroughly deserved a lengthy sentence behind bars.

“His actions can only be described as horrific and I am pleased that the jury recognised his guilt and the severity of his despicable behaviour.

“While 13 years is a long time, he has given his victim a life sentence.”

The offences came to light in June last year when Fidler's victim contacted the police to speak about the abuse.

“I cannot praise her enough for having the strength and courage to not only come forward, but to go through the trial process,” added DC Evans.

“No-one should have to go through the ordeal that he put her through and thankfully he is now behind bars where he cannot harm anyone.”