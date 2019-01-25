Sheffield man jailed for decade for violent knifepoint robbery

A Sheffield man has received a 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty of a violent knifepoint robbery.

Jamie Jeffers, of Paddock Crescent, Arbourthorne, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this week charged with robbery, burglary and breach of an order.

At a hearing on Tuesday, January 22, the 38-year-old was found guilty of all three offences and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The court heard how at around 11:10pm on August 6, 2017, Jeffers approached his victim – a 23-year-old man – on Westbourne Road, Broomhill, and attempted to rob him at knifepoint.

He then dragged his victim off the street, over a wall and tied him to a post with his own belt before making threats of violence against him.

Jeffers eventually left the scene with nothing and his victim managed to flag down a passing police car for assistance.

Detective Sergeant John Dimberline said: “This was a highly distressing incident for the victim and it was a prolonged and incredibly traumatic ordeal. Jeffers is a dangerous man, and I am pleased to say that he is now off the streets.

“We are pleased with the sentence he has received and have worked hard to secure this result at court. I hope that the people of Sheffield and particularly those living in the Broomhill area will be reassured by this result.”