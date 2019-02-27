Sheffield man jailed for breaching order after violent and anti-social behaviour at Meadowhall and Rotherham interchanges

A Sheffield man has been jailed after repeatedly breaching an order which was imposed due to his violent and anti-social behaviour.

Leo Bethany Ralph was today sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 12 months in prison for breaching his criminal behaviour order (CBO) six times.

Leo Bethany Ralph

READ MORE: Armed police arrest two men on Sheffield estate

The 20-year-old, of Longley Avenue West, in Shirecliffe, was issued with the order in 2017 over violent and anti-social behaviour at the Meadowhall and Rotherham Forge Island interchanges.

READ MORE: Guilty South Yorkshire Police officer ‘wants truth to be known’ about colleagues’ role in using force helicopter to film people having sex

He was reported to have been violent towards staff, police officers and members of the public.

READ MORE: Narla the cat emerges as chief suspect after Sheffield couple’s kitchen window blows out in freak explosion

He was jailed after breaching the order on six occasions during December 2018 and January 2019, South Yorkshire Police said.