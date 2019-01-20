Sheffield man jailed for attacking homeless couple 

A homeless Sheffield man has been jailed for attacking a couple who were also sleeping rough.

Shaun Holman, 33, was jailed for 12 months during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court for offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm; battery and breach of a suspended sentence.

Holman pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

A spokesman for the Sheffield Central and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Holman, who had become entrenched in rough sleeping (despite being offered housing on numerous occasions) assaulted another vulnerable male and his partner (also on the streets) and despite there being no actual complaint this was all captured on CCTV and positive action taken to prevent him further harming others.

They added: “Holman’s persistent anti-social behaviour within the City Centre and wilful refusal to engage with housing had left little movement in how to best manage the risk he posed to others who unfortunately find themselves on the streets and issues he causes to members of the public and businesses too.”

PC Briggs from the Central Neighbourhood Team added: “Today shows that we will pursue people even without complaints on paper to protect others.

“Although some may feel that his sentence is harsh due to him being on the streets, our work does not stop here.

“We will now be working with our partners in housing, substance misuse, benefits and probation so that when he is released, he will have a place to go instead of having to go back to being on the streets.

“If his unacceptable behaviour continues there after then we will be applying for a criminal behaviour order at the earliest opportunity”

