Sheffield man jailed for 24 years for raping girl for over a decade

A man who lived in Sheffield while he raped a teenage girl has been jailed for 24 years.

Dominic Phoenix, aged 43, who lived in Burncross, Sheffield, between 2000 and 2013, was arrested in 2015 when a girl contacted the police to report sexual abuse.

She told officers that she was raped and indecently assaulted in the Deal area of Kent for 13 years between 2002 and 2015.

Phoenix, who last lived in Wood Street, Dover, Kent, was found guilty of eight rapes and one indecent assault on Monday following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

He will serve an additional four years on licence upon his release.

Detective Constable Emily Hooper, of Kent Police, said: "Phoenix repeatedly denied the charges, which were absolutely unthinkable. And the trial has been extremely upsetting for everyone involved.

"I hope this lengthy sentence provides some comfort to victims of sexual abuse that we will do everything we can to ensure those who commit these crimes are jailed.

"We do not want victims to suffer in silence and encourage anyone who has or is suffering to contact us or a friend as soon as possible so that we can help you to stand against sexual abuse."

Jailing him, Judge Simon James said Phoenix posed a 'significant risk to other people'.