Sheffield man jailed for 13 years for stabbing during row over ex-partner

A man has been jailed for 13 years for stabbing another man during a row about an ex-partner.

Jack Hollingsworth called at a house in Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, to confront his victim in August.

Jack Hollingsworth

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, had known his victim for a number of years but an argument developed and Hollingsworth brandished a knife as the pair began to fight inside the property.

Hollingsworth stabbed his victim in the chest and slashed him across his upper body during the attack.

He then went on the run for nearly two weeks in a bid to evade arrest.

He pleaded guilty to wounding and was sentenced to 13 years behind bars during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

PC David Stacey said: “This was a violent, nasty attack by Hollingsworth, which left the victim with a serious chest wound.

“After the incident, Hollingsworth tried to evade police for almost two weeks before he was arrested 11 days later.

“He has shown no remorse for his actions, despite admitting to the offence and I’m pleased that he has been handed a substantial sentence by the courts.

“Tackling knife crime is a real priority for the force and I hope that this sentence sends out a really clear message that if you are involved in this type of criminality you will be brought before the courts and can face a lengthy stint behind bars.”

Hollingsworth was also sentenced to nine months for a burglary in Hyacinth Road, Wincobank, in May.

A number of items were taken during the raid, including high value electrical items, jewellery and bankcards.

The cards were then used at a number of local shops and Hollingsworth was identified after being captured on CCTV.

He was also sentenced to one month behind bars for fraud by false representation.

Both sentences will run alongside his 13 year jail term for the stabbing.