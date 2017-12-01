Sheffield man jailed for 13 years for sexually abusing boy, aged nine

A Sheffield man has been locked up for 13 years for sexually abusing a boy, aged nine.

Michael John Daniel, aged 65, of Lavender Way, Wincobank, was sentenced after admitting five counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 13 and one count of engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 13.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police arrested Daniel at the end of September after receiving reports that he had sexually abused a nine-year-old boy on a number of occasions over a six-month period.

The force said that during his interview, Daniel acknowledged that sexual acts had taken place and admitted full responsibility.

DC Steve Evans, who led on the investigation, said: “It was the bravery and courage of the victim that has enabled us to bring Daniel to justice and remove the threat he posed.

“I would like to commend him for his bravery and I hope this result offers reassurance that we will always work to bring offenders before the courts and will take action to protect all victims.

“I’m thankful Daniel admitted to his despicable actions and prevented the victim having to relive the details of these horrific offences during a trial.”

DC Rebecca Hardware, who was also involved in the investigation, added: “All reports of child sex offences are taken extremely seriously by everyone at South Yorkshire Police and will always be fully investigated by a specialist team of officers.

“Where possible we will always endeavour to bring offenders before the courts and I hope through highlighting results such as this, it enforces our no tolerance stance on sexual abuse.”