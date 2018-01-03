Sheffield man jailed after being found with ammunition

A Sheffield man has been locked up after being found with ammunition.

Peter Codman, aged 35, of Willington Road, Firth Park, was jailed for 18 months at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting possessing firearms ammunition when he was banned from owning a firearm or ammunition.

Detective Constable Ryan Griffiths said: "Codman was banned from possessing ammunition or firearms for five years, which he has breached and this has resulted in a custodial sentence.

"I hope this highlights how seriously we take matters of armed criminality in South Yorkshire and that we take robust action to tackle this issue."