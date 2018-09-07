Sheffield man jailed after being caught with drugs in his boxer shorts

A Sheffield man caught with drugs hidden in his boxer shorts has been jailed for three years.

Yunus Sine, aged 26, of Verdon Street, Burngreave, was caught with 45 wraps of Class A drugs after being stopped by police officers in the Spital Hill area of Sheffield.

Yunus Sine

READ MORE: Award for police team for cracking Sheffield murder case

He was jailed after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

CRIME: Cash stolen in ATM raid near Sheffield

Sheffield Crown Court heard that officers stopped him on November 10 last year as part of Operation Citadel, an ongoing operation to tackle drug related criminality in Burngreave and Pitsmoor.

POLICE: Police catch just one in five burglars in South Yorkshire

Sine had been identified as being involved in the possible supply of Class A drugs.

When officers brought Sine into custody, he was searched and 35 packages of crack cocaine and 10 wraps of heroin were found hidden in his boxer shorts.

The crack was worth around £700 and the heroin was valued at around £100.

Sergeant Craig Charlesworth said: “This is another successful result for Operation Citadel.

“Drugs and drug related crime can devastate communities and those involved in this type of crime pose a real threat to the safety of the public.

“I am pleased Sine pleaded guilty and is now behind bars for his crime.”