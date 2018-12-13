Sheffield man found guilty of murdering housebound neighbour

A man has been found guilty of murdering his vulnerable downstairs neighbour in a prolonged and violent attack.

Cheers rang out in the packed public gallery at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, as the foreman of the jury confirmed they had found Michael Goddard unanimously guilty of the murder of Glenn Boardman.

Dressed in an orange t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, Goddard remained silent as The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, told him he would jail him for life when he passes sentence tomorrow afternoon.

“The only issue is what the minimum sentence shall be,” said Judge Richardson.

After Goddard was taken to the cells, Judge Richardson said to the jury of eight men and four women: “Ladies and gentlemen, justice has been served. I shall say no more.”

Goddard, 51, stabbed housebound Mr Boardman, who suffered from a range of conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, to death at his home in Steven Close, Chapeltown.

“It was at his home address where he was murdered in the late hours of June 25 this year,” prosecutor, Peter Moulson QC, told the jury as he opened the case last week.

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination subsequently revealed he died as a result of ‘severe sharp force neck injuries with stab wounds to his back,’ said Mr Moulson.

He said the force used to inflict the stab wounds to his back was so ‘severe’ that a ‘chunk of bone’ was taken from his spine.

Goddard, of Steven Close, Chapeltown asserted that he called the emergency services when he found Mr Boardman injured in his bedroom with an intruder present, who slashed him on the hand before jumping out of the window.

But the jury rejected his account by finding him unanimously guilty this afternoon, a verdict they reached after deliberating for just three hours and 15 minutes.

The court heard how after murdering Mr Boardman, Goddard went on a ‘circular’ walk, during which he left a trail of his own blood discarded his blood-stained jacked found to have traces of both his, and Mr Boardman’s blood, on it.

As he cross-examined Goddard on Tuesday, Mr Moulson told the jury how Mr Boardman’s various health conditions rendered him housebound.

He said Mr Boardman relied on Goddard, who lived in the flat above his, to do his shopping for him, and had entrusted him with his bank card and pin number.

Mr Moulson said Goddard is believed to have to stolen approximately £4,000 from Mr Boardman over a seven month period, and suggested Goddard may have murdered Mr Boardman when he confronted him about the theft.