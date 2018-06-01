Sheffield man found carrying knife walks free from court

Have your say

A Sheffield man who was found to be carrying a knife has walked free from court.

Alex Matthew Bayliss, 18, of Hartopp Avenue in Sheffield was given a community service order after pleading guilty to possession of a knife before Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Officers stopped and searched Bayliss on Daresbury Road at noon on Thursday, May 5, recovering a locking knife.

When he appeared in court last week, he was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid community work, and was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.