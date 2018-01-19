Sheffield man due in court over terror plot

Have your say

A Sheffield man is due in court today over an alleged terror plot.

Farhad Salah, aged 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, is to appear at the Old Bailey, London, alongside fish and chip shop owner Andy Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

The pair were arrested when counter-terrorism police officers raided their homes on December 19, last year.

The men, both Kurdish Iraqis, are charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

During a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London last month it was alleged that they are accused of possessing 'low explosive black powder'.