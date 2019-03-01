Sheffield man denies eight charges of sexual activity with a child

A Sheffield man is due to stand trial accused of a string of sex offences alleged to have been committed against two girls under the age of 16.

Adam Latham, 22, entered not guilty pleas to the eight charges he faces of sexual activity with a child, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today.

The offences are alleged to have been carried out in Sheffield in 2017 against two girls under 16, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons.

A trial date has been fixed for September 23, and Latham, of Clayton Crescent, Waterthorpe, was released on bail until his next court appearance.

