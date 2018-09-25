Sheffield man could face jail for vile torrent of racist abuse at neighbour

A racist neighbour who placed a racist doll, vile messages and a camera in the window of his Sheffield home has been warned he could face jail.

Glynn Fairclough, of Retford Road, Handsworth, admitted charges of harrassment and racially aggravated harrassment at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The court heard he placed racist messages and a golly doll in his landing window facing the home of his neighbour.

READ MORE: Man who neglected dogs used to guard Sheffield building site spared prison

He also threw litter and empty cans into her home over a period of 10 weeks between June and August this year.

Fairclough, 52, pleaded guilty to both charges and District Judge Paul Healey warned him he could face prison.

READ MORE: Footage shows police and paramedics outside Sheffield school amid reports of brawl between pupils

Judge Healey said: "You subjected the victim to a torrent of racist abuse over a period of time. Because you are charged with racially aggravated element to the offending I am allowed to commit the case to the Crown Court.

READ MORE: Updates as Sheffield secondary school closes after police incident

"You have a real risk of facing an immediate prison sentence."

Judge Healey adjourned sentencing for three weeks so that a pre-sentence report can be prepared.

Fairclough was released on conditional bail until his next appearance on October 17.