Sheffield man charged with thefts from vehicles in Basegreen

A Sheffield man has appeared in court today charged in connection to a series of thefts from cars in the Basegreen area.

Russell Llewellyn, 37, of Jaunty Drive, Sheffield, has been charged with four counts of theft from motor vehicle, allegedly committed between Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 June.

A number of items, including work tools, were taken from the vehicles.

Llewellyn appeared before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court this morning (Thursday, June 28) and has been bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 16.