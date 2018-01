A Sheffield man been charged with possessing a loaded gun.

Ben Hodson, aged 22, of Wulfric Place, Manor, was arrested on Manor Fields on Friday and charged with the firearm offence following an incident on Thursday, January 11, where a man dropped a bag during a police chase.

Officers examined the bag and found a loaded gun.

Hodson was charged yesterday and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded into custody pending his next court hearing.