Sheffield man charged with GBH after bones broken in alleged assault

A man's kneecap and thigh were broken in an alleged assault on a busy Sheffield street.

The 45-year-old reportedly sustained the injuries in an attack on West Street in the city centre yesterday evening.

Police said officers had arrested a man on suspicion of assault that evening.

Dean Musgrave, aged 33, of Filey Street, Sheffield, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow charged with section 20 GBH assault.