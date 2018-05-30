Sheffield man charged with firearm offence after shotgun find

Have your say

A Sheffield man has been charged with a firearms offence after a shotgun was found at a property in Woodthorpe.

Darren Morton was charged in connection to a warrant executed by the Manor and Arbourthorne Neighbourhood team at a property on Angleton Gardens on Friday, May 25.

A firearm was recovered from the address and a number of suspected stolen items were also recovered in the warrant.

Morton, 44, of Angleton Gardens, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 26 charged with possession of a shotgun without a certificate.

He has since been released on bail until his next appearance at Sheffield Magistrates Court on June 12.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 163 of 25th May 2018.