Sheffield man charged with attempted murder after two men are stabbed in neck in separate incidents

A 45-year-old Sheffield man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, after allegedly stabbing two men in the neck in two separate incidents four days apart.

Albert Needham, of Erskine Crescent, Arbourthorne, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today in connection with two incidents that took place this week.

The first charge relates to an incident on Sunday, November 26 at a property in Erskine Road, Arbourthorne when a man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck.

The second charge relates to an incident on Wednesday, November 29 at a property in the same area, when a second man suffered serious injuries after also being stabbed in the neck.

Needham was remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, December 20.