Sheffield man charged with attempted murder after 'targeted' slash attack

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a man from Sheffield was charged with attempted murder following a 'targeted' attack in Rotherham.

A 31-year-old man was found with nasty slash wounds to his neck and arm following the incident on St Mary's View in Greasbrough on Sunday, at around midday.

A man has been charged with attempted murder and three other men, aged 39, 41 and 51, have been released under investigation having been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but police are still appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton said: "We believe this to have been a targeted attack. The victim's injuries were so severe that we could have been dealing with a fatality.

"If you saw anything or possess information, it is vital that you contact our investigative team immediately."

Miciah Homer, 23, of Manor Oaks Gardens, in Sheffield has been charged with attempted murder.

The injured man has been released from medical care.

* Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 413 of 22 April.