Sheffield man charged over suspected 'Christmas terror attack plot'

Have your say

Two men have been charged with terrorism offences by police who had been investigating a suspected Christmas attack plot.

Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave in Sheffield, has been charged with one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section five of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Andi Sami Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, has also been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, West Yorkshire Police said.

They are to appear by video-link before London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The pair were among four men arrested in Sheffield and Chesterfield on December 19.

West Yorkshire Police said a 36-year-old Sheffield man from Burngreave in remains in custody, while a 41-year-old from Meersbrook was released on Saturday.

The arrests followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and backed by South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Constabulary.