Sheffield man charged over Chapeltown murder

A Sheffield man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of Glenn Boardman was found in Chapeltown on Tuesday has been charged with killing him.

An investigation was launched into 59-year-old Mr Boardman’s death after his body was discovered at a house in Steven Close, just before 12.30am on Tuesday, June 26.

Emergency services were called to the house but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination concluded that he had died as a result of stab wounds.

Following the discovery of Mr Boardman's body, Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close in Chapeltown was arrested on suspicion of killing him.

He has now been remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Friday 29 June, charged with murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 29 of June 26, 2018.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.