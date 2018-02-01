Sheffield man charged after spate of burglaries in city suburb

A Sheffield man has been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries in a city suburb.

The 21-year-old, from High Green, has been charged with the burglary of a house in Pembroke Crescent, High Green and handling stolen goods following burglaries at seven other homes in Greengate, Smithy Carr Avenue, Derwent Drive, Charlton Drive, Dikelands Mount, Chestnut Avenue and Pembroke Crescent, all in High Green.

He has also been charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply.