Sheffield man charged after police found gun in bag he dropped in attempt to run away

Police found a loaded gun in a bag a man dropped while trying to escape arrest.

Ben Hodson, of Dagnam Place, Manor, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with possession of a firearm after failing to stop for officers on Thursday, January 11.

He dropped a bag as he fled on foot, which officers found a loaded gun inside.

Hodson was identified and arrested on Friday, January 21 following another foot chase with police on Manor Fields.

He was remanded in custody during a short hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.