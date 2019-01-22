Sheffield man charged after police find Kinder egg stuffed with class A drugs

Have your say

A Sheffield man has appeared in court after police discovered a Kinder egg stuffed with Class A drugs during an arrest.

Louis Hogan, 25, from Remington Road was arrested and charged following a drugs arrest in Bridlington.

Police discovered a Kinder egg stuffed with 32 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine after a search on Blackburn Avenue on Saturday, January 19.

They also found nearly £400 in cash and a six-inch long lock knife during their search.

The 25-year-old has been charged with two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing a knife or blade in a public place, and being in possession of criminal property.

He has appeared before Hull Magistrates Court today.