Sheffield man behind bars after being caught with knife

A man caught with a knife tucked into his trousers last week has been jailed for six months.

Josh Kirby, aged 21, was sat in the back of a car on Bank Holiday Monday - May 7 - when officers on patrol detected the smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

When officers asked all five men in the black Peugeot 308 to get out of the car, Kirby was spotted pulling a nine-inch blade from his trouser leg and attempting to hide it under the seat in front.

The car was parked up in New Street, Sothall, when officers noticed the smell of cannabis.

Kirby, of Ringwood Grove, Sothall, was arrested at the scene for possession of a bladed article and taken into custody.

He admitted being picked up to smoke cannabis in the car but denied the knife was his.

When he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 9, he changed his plea and was sentenced immediately.

DC Ryan Griffiths, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "There is no legitimate reason why anyone would have a nine-inch knife and be sat in the back of a car, smoking illegal drugs on a weekday afternoon.

"Kirby just had the knife in his possession, and he’s now behind bars. Possessing a bladed article is a crime and people will be arrested if they believe they are above the law and make the decision to carry a weapon.

"You are more susceptible to actually becoming a victim of knife crime if you carry a knife, and you are also more likely to use the weapon in criminality if you carry one."

He added: "I hope Kirby does think while he’s in prison and considers his actions, as there are much better ways to spend a Bank Holiday Monday than possessing a lethal and dangerous weapon.

"I also hope his arrest sends a very clear message that we are committed to protect our communities and our city from those who choose to be involved in any form of criminality."