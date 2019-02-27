Sheffield man banned from estate he plagued with crime and anti-social behaviour

A Sheffield man has been jailed and banned from the estate he plagued with his criminal and anti-social behaviour.

Ashley Gibson admitted burglary, two counts of motor vehicle theft, dishonestly making false representations and using a vehicle without insurance.

Ashley Gibson

The 25-year-old, of Edge Well Crescent, Fox Hill, was today sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to two years and five months in prison.

He was also slapped with a criminal behaviour order, banning him from the Fox Hill area until 2024.

Police, who said the burglary had taken place in December, described how the order related to criminal and anti-social behaviour which had ‘dogged the estate for many years’.

“Through effective partnership working and rebuilding of trust and confidence within the community, this has led to one of our most significant successes to date,” they added.

“As a neighbourhood team, we hope this will offer some reprieve to the local community for many years to come.

“Gibson’s persistent offending was understandably causing local residents a lot of distress and I hope they now feel they can continue their daily lives in a safer environment without having to put up with this ongoing anti-social behaviour.

“We know Gibson is not the only individual who has caused issues in the area, and the local community can be assured we are working alongside our anti-social behaviour team preparing similar cases for other persistent offenders in the area.

“Together we are actively seeking to impose conditions to stop them from engaging in future criminality and preying upon local areas and vulnerable residents.

“We expect everyone to treat people and the community with respect, and if they fail to do that they will have to suffer the consequences of their unacceptable actions.”