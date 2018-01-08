Sheffield man banned from being drunk and spitting in public

A Sheffield man has been banned from being drunk and spitting in public as part of a Criminal Behaviour Order served at court.

Phillip McCauliffe, aged 61, of Woodhouse Gardens, was served with the order at Sheffield Magistrates' Court following concerns raised in his local community.

The order also bans him from visiting Market Square in Woodhouse or Mannings Fish Bar on Market Street in the Sheffield suburb.

He must also not act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner.

Inspector Jason Booth, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The granting of the order follows work by officers in Woodhouse and the Anti-Social Behaviour team, who were acting on concerns expressed by the local community.

"The restrictions will stay in place until December 2022. Breach of the order is a criminal offence and should be reported on 101.

"This case is a clear demonstration of the benefits of South Yorkshire Police’s new neighbourhood policing model. McCauliffe’s behaviour has created problems at the locations outlined and we have pursued action against him in order to alleviate the problem."