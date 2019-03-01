Sheffield man bailed over alleged child sex offence

A Sheffield man arrested on suspicion of committing a serious historic sexual offence against a child has been bailed.

The 50-year-old was arrested yesterday during a ‘day of action’ by neighbourhood officers in central Sheffield and the city’s north west.

Police said the investigation is ongoing

Police said this evening that he had been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries.

