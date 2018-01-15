Sheffield man arrested over racially motivated disorder on train

A Sheffield man was arrested over racially motivated disorder on a train over the weekend.

The 49-year-old was arrested on Saturday after a passenger on-board the 10.36am Sheffield to Huddersfield train reported his behaviour.

Officers at the station obtained a description of the man from the passenger and viewed CCTV footage.

A man was arrested for racially aggravated public order as he returned to the station following a football match at Huddersfield.

He has been interviewed and released under investigation.

Sergeant Bob Smith, from British Transport Police, said: "Trains are not extensions of football terraces.

"Families, young children and older people often travel on match days too.

"It’s simply not okay to chant racist slurs because you’re out with the lads or be abusive because you had one too many, it’s intimidating to other people on the trains and at the stations

"This type of behaviour is not something that anyone should have to accept. I would like to thank the passenger who text us to report this incident to us.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone else who was travelling on the service and who may have witnessed the incident to please contact us."

Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 and quote incident 216 of January 13.