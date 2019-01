A Sheffield man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after officers found him in possession of a variety of drugs, some of which were stashed in an M&M’s container.

The man was arrested in the Handsworth area of the city on Friday.

A spokesman for the South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team said ‘enquiries are now ongoing into possession of drugs with intent to supply’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

A man has been arrested, after being found in possession of a variety of drugs. Picture: SYP

