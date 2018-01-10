Sheffield man arrested in human trafficking operation released by police

A Sheffield man arrested in a raid as part of a human trafficking operation has been released by detectives while enquiries continue.

The 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape at an address in Callow Mount, Gleadless Valley, yesterday morning.

Police officers carried out a series of coordinated raids in Sheffield and Stockton, Cleveland, as part of an operation into human trafficking, sexual exploitation and sex offences.

Nine men, aged between 18 and 47, were arrested in Cleveland on suspicion of offences including rape, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, conspiracy to rape, blackmail, causing a female to engage in sexual activity and conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

They have all been released under investigation

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Cleveland Police continues to investigate reports of human trafficking following a series of raids carried out in Stockton and Sheffield on Tuesday.

"During yesterday’s police operation a number of arrests were made."

Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner, Barry Coppinger, said: “Tackling human trafficking and sexual exploitation is not just about police officers, we must all come together as a community if we are to make a real difference."