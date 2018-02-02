Sheffield man arrested for attempted murder after reported shootings

Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two reported shootings in Sheffield.

The 24-year-old, from Greenhill, Sheffield, was arrested today after officers raided properties in Greenhill, Westfield and Gleadless.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences.

His arrest follows a reported shooting in the Boundary Road area of Wybourn, in Sheffield, on Monday, and another incident on January 16 when shots were reportedly fired at Jigga's takeaway on Cricket Inn Road, near Park Hill.

The warrants carried out today were connected to the earlier incident.

The 24-year-old has been interviewed and bailed while police enquiries continue.