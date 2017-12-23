Sheffield man arrested during dramatic early morning terror raid released without charge

A Sheffield man has been released without charge following an early morning terror raid in Meersbrook on Tuesday.

Residents were awoken at around 5.40am on Tuesday after police forced their way into a property on Shirebrook Road before arresting a 41-year-old man.

However, police have now confirmed that the man has today been released from custody without charge.

Counter Terrorism Police North East (CTPNE) have though been granted a warrant of further detention to continue questioning the other three men arrested during the raids.

A further two men, aged 22 and 36, were arrested during a raid in Burngreave while a 31-year-old man was arrested at a property in Chesterfield.

The men can now be held and questioned until January 1 after an extension was approved by the court.

A spokesperson for CTPNE said that they are satisfied there are no grounds to charge the man arrested in Meersbrook with any offences.

"We would like to reassure the public that public safety remains our priority at all times," a spokesperson said.

"South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police continue to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public."

Searches are continuing at the address in Chesterfield at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley said; “I understand our local communities will have concerns and worries about recent events and issues, but I want to offer my reassurance that we are well prepared and we will continue to serve and protect the public of South Yorkshire.

“We work very closely with our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing North East and we will ensure we maintain these strong links in order to provide a high level of service and delivery to everyone in our community. Public safety is our utmost concern.

“The threat level has not changed and our plans remain the same with continuing, increased patrols and increased visibility of both unarmed and armed officers right across the county throughout the festive period. My advice is still to remain vigilant, but continue to go about your daily business as you usually would.

“We have a detailed understanding of all our events, shows, sporting fixtures, markets, attractions and seasonally busy places, and it’s in these places that you will see armed and unarmed staff.

“We are committed to ensure that information we receive is acted upon quickly and efficiently. If you have any concerns around any suspicious activity, I would encourage you to please call police in confidence on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.”