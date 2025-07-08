Sheffield man appears in court accused of strangulation and attempted murder
A Sheffield man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and intentional strangulation.
Mark Warren, aged 29, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on June 28.
He was remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on July 28
The charges relate to two alleged incidents in Sheffield on June 15 and 26.
