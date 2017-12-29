Sheffield man appears in court accused of preparing bomb for UK terror attack

Have your say

Two men have appeared in court accused of preparing a home-made bomb for a terrorist attack in the UK.

Farhad Salah, aged 22, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, and fish and chip shop owner Andy Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, were arrested when counter-terrorism police officers raided their homes on December 19, just days before Christmas.

The two men, both Kurdish Iraqis, are jointly charged with one count of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, Westminster Magistrates' Court in London heard on Friday.

Dressed in prison issue tracksuits, the men appeared at the hearing via a video link from Leeds Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that they are accused of possessing 'low explosive black powder'.

The pair were among four men arrested on December 19.

South Yorkshire Police said a 36-year-old man from Burngreave in Sheffield remains in custody, while a 41-year-old from Meersbrook in Sheffield was released on Saturday.

Star, who owns the Mermaid Fish and Chip Bar and bearded Salah, were remanded in custody by District Judge Tan Ikram ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on January 19.

Star's lawyer Sajad Chaudhury told the court: "The offence is denied and at the first opportunity at the Crown Court he will indicate a not guilty plea."