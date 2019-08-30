Sheffield man accused of using axe, crowbar, syringe and knives in spate of armed robberies
A Sheffield man has been charged over a spate of armed robberies in which weapons including an axe, crowbar, syringe and knives were used to threaten victims.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 13:21
David West, aged 38, of Barrie Road, Southey, is accused of robberies, including seven of which were armed, following a spate of offences across South Yorkshire.
The offences took place across Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley between June 11 and August 3. Off-licences, post offices and late night opening stores were targeted.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
COURT: Men jailed for total of 63 years for sex attacks on Rotherham girls 'who just wanted to be loved'
West was arrested and charged yesterday and is due at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.