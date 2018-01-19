Sheffield man accused of plotting UK terror attack 'had tested explosive devices'

A Sheffield man accused of plotting a terror attack in the UK had already bought chemicals and tested improvised explosive devices, it is alleged.

Farhad Salah, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave, appeared via video-link at the Old Bailey today along with fish-and-chip shop owner Andy Starr, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

The pair, who were arrested on December 19, are charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

The charge alleges that on a date on or before December 19 2017, the men conducted research into the manufacture of explosive substances.

It further says they obtained the component chemicals to make explosive substances, the component parts for the use in the construction of improvised explosive devices, and manufactured and tested explosive substances and improvised explosive devices with a view to committing attacks in the UK.

Salah, aged 22, and Starr, 31, who are both Kurdish Iraqis, are next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on March 16.