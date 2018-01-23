Sheffield man accused of having class A drugs, knife and gun ammunition

A Sheffield man has been charged with possesion of class A drugs, a knife and gun ammunition.

Ainsley Manyou, aged 26, of Middlepeak Way, Handsworth, was stopped in a vehicle by officers on Thornborough Road in Heeley on Saturday, January 20.

Police said they recovered a quantity of cannabis as well as bladed article from the car. Manyou was also later found to be in possession of a quantity of 'suspected' cocaine.

Following his arrest, officers later searched his property in Handsworth, where a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and heroin was recovered. The search also resulted in the recovery of an imitation firearm as well as live ammunition.

Manyou appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 22, charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a bladed article and possession of ammunition.

Manyou was remanded into custody until his next court date.