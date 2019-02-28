Sheffield man, 50, arrested on suspicion of sex offence against child

A Sheffield man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a serious historic sexual offence against a child.

Police said this evening that the 50-year-old remained in custody and the investigation was ongoing.

Officers also revealed they are trying to trace another man who they said had breached the conditions of his sex offender registration.

And they said two offenders had been arrested for failing to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for theft-related offences.

The arrests came during a ‘day of action’ by the Sheffield Central and North West neighbourhood policing team.

It said officers from Broomhill and the city centre had visited numerous addresses to track down wanted people during the day, and thanked members of the public for their support.

