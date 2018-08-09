Sheffield 'Madman' still on the run over murder

A Sheffield man known as 'Madman' is still on the run from detectives who want to quiz him about a murder.

Abdi Ali is wanted by Humberside Police over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was attacked in his home in Sidney Street, Cleethorpes, on Tuesday, July 17.

CRIME: Gunman still at large after shooting in Sheffield

Detectives believe he could hold vital information about the killing.

ARRESTED: Police car 'rammed' during pursuit through Sheffield

Ali, 28, was born in Somalia but lived in Sheffield for a number of years.

POLICE: Nobody behind bars for murder of Sheffield man gunned down in city street nine years ago

He was living in Cleethorpes at the time of the murder.

A post mortem examination revealed that Mr Lyall died of multiple injuries caused by a number of weapons.

It is believed that a number of people were involved in the attack, which is thought to have been connected to drugs.

Ali, who is known as 'Madman,' 'Johnny' and 'Gulaid' has a distinctive gold front tooth, which detectives suspect may have been removed or covered with a veneer to help disguise his appearance while he is on the run.

He may also have stubble or a beard.

In addition to his links to Sheffield, he also has connections to Lancashire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire and Cleveland.

Four arrests have been made so far in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.



