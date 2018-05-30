Sheffield loses out to Leeds and Manchester in Channel 4 HQ shortlist

Have your say

Sheffield has not made the shortlist for the new Channel 4 National Headquarters, the broadcaster has announced today.

The city, along with Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Liverpool, Greater Manchester, Nottingham, Plymouth, Stafford, Stoke and York had been bidding for the new HQ in the city's digital corridor.

But in a statement issued by Channel 4, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Greater Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and the West Midlands were selected to go forward to the presentation stage.

All already have significant presence from other broadcasters.

Sheffield is still in the running doe one of the smaller creative hubs, however, along with Belfast, Brighton, Newcastle-Gateshead, Nottingham, and Stoke-on-Trent.

