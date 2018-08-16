Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid had the perfect message for students on A-level results day

Getting your A-level results is one of the most stressful days of any young person's life.

It's a hugely stressful day for students in Sheffield and across the UK as they nervously discover their grades.

These will ultimately determine where they spend the next few years of their life as they hope to meet their university's requirements.

While many will be celebrating their results today, sadly there will be some left disappointed and probably slightly anxious about what to do next.

However, Sheffield's Lord Mayor Magid Magid took to Twitter this morning to reassure all students getting their results.

He tweeted: "Good luck to everyone getting their #alevelresults2018 today! Remember to not let the results determine your worth or your future!

"If you're one of the blessed ones coming to Sheffield, get ready to have the time of your life! Can't wait to see you all!"

The Lord Mayor has not been the only person to send messages of support to students.

British Olympian Samantha Quek told followers waiting to receive their grades that "time is on your side" - and highlighted her own achievements despite receiving "crap" results from her exams.

The 29-year-old, who won gold with Team GB at the 2016 Rio Olympics, told one sleepless Twitter follower: "I cocked up my A-Levels & within 10 years had an Olympic Gold Medal and ended up in Buckingham Palace receiving an MBE.

"I assure you, on neither occasion was I thinking about my crap A-Level results.

"No one moment in time defines you. Relax. Best of luck, & go back to sleep! X"

Quek said that she was "not a fan of telling students that A-Level results 'mean nothing'", but added: "If they aren't what you hoped for, time is on your side & these results WON'T DEFINE YOU!"

ITV news anchor Alastair Stewart also wished students good luck and offered a few words of wisdom.

He tweeted: "However you do, remember: in 5 years they won't matter too much; in ten, not at all; in 20, they'll probably be called something else."

Labour MP David Lammy tweeted: "Best of luck to those receiving A-level results... Even if they aren't what you hoped for, keep your head up and dream big because the world is just about to open up for you."