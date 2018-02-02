Sheffield-London train services disrupted after person hit by train

Train services between Sheffield and London St Pancras are being disrupted this evening after a person was hit by a train near Kettering.

East Midland Trains said some services were continuing to run but they would be subject to delays and short notice alterations.

A map showing the routes affected (photo: East Midlands Trains)

Passengers who have not yet started their journeys are advised to use an alternative route, with other train operators accepting East Midlands Trains tickets.

The operator said at 6.40pm it was working with the emergency services and Network Rail to enable it to re-open the line but it was not known how long this would take.

It said the following alternative routes are valid:

* Sheffield to London Kings Cross via Doncaster

* Derby to London Euston via Birmingham

* Nottingham to London Kings Cross via Grantham

* Leicester to London Euston via Birmingham

East Midlands Trains told passengers: "We're really sorry about the delay, if your journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more today please visit our Delay Repay pages."