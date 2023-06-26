Sheffield law firm welcomes leading family trio to enhance catastrophic injury practice

With an impressive track record in handling high-profile personal injury cases, partner Rose Gibson-Harper, associate Kevin Harper and senior litigation legal assistant Ellie Harper have joined Lime Solicitors from Simpson Millar.

L-R Ellie Harper, Rose Gibson-Harper, Kevin Harper

Rose – who has more than 27 years’ experience – is renowned for her work in complex serious and catastrophic injury claims, including brain and spinal cord injury, loss of sight and fatal accidents. She prioritises early rehabilitation and interim payments to alleviate financial concerns post-injury.

Rose, who will be working with clients nationally, said: “We are thrilled to have joined Lime Solicitors and to be able to continue our work in supporting our clients and their loved ones through extremely difficult times as a family unit.

“The firm is empathetic, caring and forward-thinking, putting the needs of its client at the heart of everything it does, which really resonates with our own personal ethos.

“We are committed to providing our clients with access to sustainable and bespoke medical support and rehabilitation support early in their journey so they can begin to rebuild their lives and the futures they deserve, maximising their independence.”

With more than 35 years’ experience in dealing with fatal and catastrophic collisions, Kevin brings a unique background as a former police officer and family liaison coordinator in South Yorkshire Police’s serious road collisions unit.

Kevin, who joined Rose’s team in 2018, is passionate about ensuring families benefit from specialised legal services. His insights into the criminal justice system, gained through his policing tenure, enable him to provide valuable advice and support to clients during challenging times. Beyond his legal work, Kevin is actively involved in community initiatives, including as a rider for Derbyshire Blood Bikes, a motorcycle instructor for Rapid Training and a team principle for RK Racing.

Ellie joined the team 2021 and has since supported cases involving tragic fatalities, brain and spinal cord injuries, severe limb injuries and amputations. Dedicated to seeking justice for her clients, Ellie was involved in achieving a remarkable £7.5 million settlement for a client after they suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury.

Tony Hannington, head of Lime Solicitors, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Rose, Kevin and Ellie to our growing serious and catastrophic injury operation. Their vast knowledge and experience, coupled with their exceptional client care, is absolutely vital to ensuring rehabilitation and future care needs are met and providing financial security following life-changing incidents.